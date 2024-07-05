Andy Burnham gives brutal response to Jacob Rees-Mogg’s election defeat 

The Manchester Mayor perfectly summed up his thoughts about the result live on air

The Labour Mayor of Greater Manchester gave a brutal reaction to the breaking news that Jacob Rees-Mogg had lost his seat in the early hours of Friday morning, as the election results unfolded.

Andy Burnham was watching and reacting to the results live on Sky News as Labour gained a historic landslide victory, while big beast Tories got kicked out throughout the night.

The former Brexit minister lost his seat in North East Somerset and Hanham to Labour’s Dan Norris who gained 40.6% of the vote, while Rees-Mogg got 30.2%, in what Burnham said was the ‘Portillo’ moment in the night.

As the results were announced and Jacob Rees-Mogg was dealt his loss, Andy Burnham’s delight could be heard as he offered a brutal message to the Tory politician.

Andy Burnham declared: “That’s Moggxit, he’s gone!”

He added: “He’s been battered and he deserves to be, because he just has no clue of what he’s inflicted on people.”

Hannah Davenport is news reporter at Left Foot Forward