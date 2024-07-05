Jacob Rees-Mogg loses seat to Labour

Prominent Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg has lost his seat to the Labour Party.
In North East Somerset and Hanham, Labour’s Dan Norris won 40.6% of the vote. Rees-Mogg came second with 30.2%.
Rees-Mogg is one of many high profile Tories who have lost their seat, including the defence secretary Grant Shapps and former cabinet member Thérèse Coffey.
Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward
