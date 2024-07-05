Jacob Rees-Mogg loses seat to Labour

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Prominent Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg has lost his seat to the Labour Party.

In North East Somerset and Hanham, Labour’s Dan Norris won 40.6% of the vote. Rees-Mogg came second with 30.2%.

Rees-Mogg is one of many high profile Tories who have lost their seat, including the defence secretary Grant Shapps and former cabinet member Thérèse Coffey.

