Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg predicted to lose their seats at next election

The 28-point swing in favour of Labour would wipe out the comfortable majority Johnson earned in 2019.

Disgraced former Prime Minister Boris Johnson is predicted to lose his seat at the next general election, after his scandal hit years as leader of the Conservative Party.

Johnson, who was booted from office after a series of scandals, including lockdown parties in Downing Street and his handling of the Chris Pincher scandal, is likely to be ousted from Westminster too at the next general election.

Figures from the UK Polling Report show that Labour Candidate Danny Beales is predicted to gain 50.9% of the vote, while Johnson is on 37.2% in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency.

The 28-point swing in favour of Labour, as currently forecast, would wipe out the comfortable majority Johnson earned in 2019.

Other senior Tories predicted to lose their seats also include Jacob Rees-Mogg. Polling puts Rees-Mogg on 34.3%, with Labour on 38.2%, giving the Labour Party a majority of 3.9% in the North-East Somerset Constituency.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.