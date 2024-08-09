Daily Express brands anti-racist demonstrations ‘far-left’

Is 'fascists not welcome' a 'far-left' slogan now?

On the evening of Wednesday 7 August, local communities came together across the UK to stand up against racism and make clear that the far-right aren’t welcome in their area.

Anti-racist demonstrations took place in dozens of towns and cities in response to reports that as many as 100 different locations were set to be targeted by the far-right as part of the surge in violence and intimidation in recent weeks. The far-right were massively outnumbered on the streets as people came together to oppose racism and Islamophobia.

Despite the powerful display of unity and solidarity ordinary people across the UK showed on Wednesday, the Daily Express branded those taking part as ‘far-left’.

In an article covering the demonstrations headlined ‘UK riots spark far-left protests in Bristol, Liverpool, Newcastle and Birmingham, the Express reported: “Far-Left protesters have descended on at least four major UK cities tonight amid fears of far-Right thugs causing chaos.”

The article went on to read: “So far demos have been made up of only far-Left protesters in several locations. In Bristol, more than 2,000 counter-protesters have gathered, waving signs which say ‘fascists not welcome’ and ‘Bristol welcomes refugees’.”

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward