Brexit supporting Daily Express mocked after throwing hissy-fit at UK being excluded from EU rail project

The Daily Express is shocked that the EU has decided to build better infrastructure only in countries which are members of the EU.

The pro-Brexit Daily Express is being brutally mocked after complaining about the fact that the UK is being left out of an EU rail project scheme, designed to connect more major cities across the continent.

A keen supporter of Brexit, which has blasted those who wished to Remain, the Express is shocked that the EU has decided to build better infrastructure only in countries which are members of the EU.

The European Commission announced its Connecting Europe by Train project, which will see new train services between Rome, Munich, Milan, Paris, Venice, Barcelona and Amsterdam and which will also eventually expand into Scandinavia and Iberia.

The Daily Express was furious that the UK had been left out of the plans, and ran a story with the headline: “Scheming EU countries leave UK out of ‘landmark’ transport plans as map reveals betrayal.”

Commenting on the article, one social media user posted on X: “The Express helpfully pointing out the EU hasn’t included the UK in their major transport links, because we are no longer part of the EU.

“Either that, or “Scheming EU countries leave UK out of ‘landmark’ transport plans as map reveals betrayal”. One or the other.”

Another social media user wrote: “Brexiteers apoplectic to discover that scheme to improve the EU’s rail network doesn’t include non-EU country.”

Mike Galsworthy posted on X: “The @Daily_Express seem very grumpy that we are no longer in the EU…

“I hereby invite The Express to help turn around this crazy situation and get one back at the scheming EU countries… by joining the EU again and acquiring voting rights! They can’t leave us out then!! Ha”.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward