Daily Express mocked for quoting European Movement polling

‘Many thanks, Daily Express. You didn’t have to publicise our pro-EU poll encouraging Starmer to break his Brexit red lines for the sake of the economy… but you did anyway.’

The pro-Brexit newspaper, the Express, has been ridiculed for citing polling by the pro-EU European Movement in a deliberately provocative article about Brexit and Keir Starmer’s position on it.

The article, headlined ‘Brexit fears as poll reveals Labour voters want Keir Starmer to ditch ‘red lines,’ is focused on a poll indicating that the majority of Labour voters want Starmer to reverse key elements of Brexit. According to the European Movement’s poll of almost 500 Labour voters, 71 percent would like Labour to reconsider its stance on the EU’s single market, customs union, and freedom of movement, if it would help the economy. Only 12 percent said the new government should probably not change its current position on Brexit.

The Express warns that the polling will stoke Tory fears that Labour may steer the UK back towards Brussels. It reminds readers that Keir Starmer backed Remain and a second referendum, and has pledged to rewrite Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal and seek closer ties with Europe. It cites Starmer’s comments to the Independent, where he said: “We are not reopening the wounds, but we do want a better deal.

“I think the deal we’ve got isn’t good enough, and your cheese exporters from Somerset or wherever will tell you that as will others who are either importing or exporting. So we can do better than that, but it doesn’t involve going back to the single market or the customs union.”

The article also quotes Dr Mike Galsworthy, chair of the European Movement, who said:

“We understand that Labour felt it needed to set out red lines to protect itself from attacks from the Conservative Party and the pro-Brexit press, particularly during the election. However, this does not reflect what Labour’s voting base and the public at large wish to see from a Labour government.

“Labour’s greater duty in government is to serve British citizens and British businesses who are desperate for a better economy. Labour must break from the straitjacket of the previous government and finally put Britain’s citizens, businesses and economic health above obsolete ideology.”

During the lead-up to the EU referendum in 2016, after the Daily Mail, the Daily Express alongside the Daily Star, Sun, and Daily Telegraph, published the highest number of pro-Leave articles. Research found that the Daily Express and the Daily Mail, devoted over three quarters of their front pages to the referendum in their 25 editions prior to the vote.

The Express’ use of polling from the UK’s largest pro-European movement, which aims to “reverse the calamity of Brexit and restore relations with our European neighbours,” sparked widespread mockery.

Posting on X, the European Movement said: “Even the Express is using our exclusive polling on Labour’s Brexit ‘red lines’ – albeit from a slightly different news angle …”

Dr Galsworthy shared his gratitude: “Many thanks, Daily Express. You didn’t have to publicise our pro-EU poll encouraging Starmer to break his Brexit red lines for the sake of the economy… but you did anyway.”

“It’s great that the Daily Express is quoting the latest European Movement UK polling,” wrote Leeds for Europe.

“The Express is just trying to stir up the Brexiteers. Just look at what Labour is doing to our wonderful Brexit,” was another comment.

Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead is a contributing editor to Left Foot Forward

Image credit: X screen grab