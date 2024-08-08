Far-right thugs outnumbered by anti-racism protesters across the UK

Large anti-racism demonstrations also took place in Liverpool, Birmingham, Bristol, Brighton and in London.

Far-right thugs were outnumbered by anti-racism demonstrators in towns and cities across the UK yesterday, in a powerful show of unity against Islamophobia and racism.

The country had braced itself for more violent far-right demonstrations to take place, with around 100 demonstrations planned by the far-right across the country targeting asylum centres, mosques and immigration lawyers’ offices.

However, many of the events linked to the far-right failed to materialise, with counter demonstrators turning out in larger numbers.

In Walthamstow, images of the anti-racism protest went viral with the streets packed with an estimated 10,000 anti-fascist demonstrators. Thousands of counter-protestors chanted, holding signs such as “refugees welcome, stop the far-right” and “EDL off our streets.”

It came after lawyers’ offices shut down, high street shops were boarded up, GP practices closed early and MPs were told to consider working from home as 41 of the 43 local police force areas in England and Wales braced for potential disorder.

Large anti-racism demonstrations also took place in Liverpool, Birmingham, Bristol, Brighton and other parts of London.

Aside from some minor disturbances in Aldershot and Brighton, the expected disorder did not appear to take place.

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan thanked those who came out peacefully ‘to show London stands united against racism and Islamophobia last night’. He posted on X: “To those who came out peacefully to show London stands united against racism and Islamophobia last night—thank you.

“To our heroic police force working round the clock to keep Londoners safe—thank you.

“And to those far-right thugs still intent on sowing hatred and division—you will never be welcome here.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward