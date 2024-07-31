Suella Braverman handed £16.8k of taxpayers’ money when she was sacked

Braverman received £16,876 of taxpayers’ money as part of a “non-taxable exit payment” at the end of last year.

Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman received nearly £17,000 of taxpayers’ cash when she was sacked by Rishi Sunak last November, it has been revealed.

Braverman was sacked after writing an article for the Times, which she hadn’t cleared with Number 10, accusing the police of left-wing bias and describing pro-Palestine protesters as ‘mobs’, remarks for which she was widely condemned.

It’s now been revealed, after the Home Office published its annual report and accounts for 2023-24, that Braverman received £16,876 of taxpayers’ money as part of a “non-taxable exit payment” at the end of last year.

The same report also highlights that Robert Jenrick received an exit payment of £7,920.

It’s not the first time that senior Tories have been handed large sums of cash after leaving government.

HuffPost previously revealed that Tory ministers who left the government in the past year were entitled to taxpayer-funded payoffs of more than £270,000. Under the Ministerial and other Pensions and Salaries Act 1991, departing ministers are entitled to three months of their final annual salary as a severance package.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward