Suella Braverman sacked as home secretary

Braverman faced growing condemnation in recent days for fuelling far-right violence

Suella Braverman has been sacked as Home Secretary, just days after she was blamed for inflaming tensions over Armistice Day protests and saying police favoured left-wing protesters.

Braverman faced growing condemnation in recent days for fuelling far-right violence after at least 92 people opposing a pro-Palestine march in central London were arrested on Armistice Day. The Home Secretary had branded pro-Palestinian demonstrators “hate marchers” and accused the police of bias for letting the rally go ahead in an article in the Times which had not been approved by Downing Street.

Her comments were condemned not only by opposition parties but also by a number of Tory MPs who demanded that Sunak sack her.

Number 10 announced that James Cleverly would become the new Home Secretary.

Braverman’s sacking comes after she made the headlines for a number of divisive and bigoted comments, including claiming in recent weeks that ‘rough sleeping’ was a lifestyle choice.

Although it is not yet known who will replace Cleverly, David Cameron, the former prime minister, was also seen going into No 10, sparking speculation he could be made a peer and given the role.

After being sacked, Braverman said “it has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve as home secretary”, adding: “I will have more to say in due course.”