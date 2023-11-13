New Conservatives group is ‘meeting later today’ to discuss Suella Braverman as Tory leader

Braverman was sacked after a number of divisive and inflammatory comments in recent weeks, including the claim that rough sleeping is a ‘lifestyle choice’.

Following the sacking of Suella Braverman, a group of right-wing Tory MPs, the New Conservatives group, will be meeting later today to discuss the former home secretary’s leadership chances.

News of the meeting was first reported by Sky’s Beth Rigby who tweeted: “Senior Conservative source tells me there is talk in parliament of a meeting of the New Conservatives group later today and agenda item is Suella leadership play.”

Braverman was sacked after a number of divisive and inflammatory comments in recent weeks, including the claim that rough sleeping is a ‘lifestyle choice’. She also faced growing condemnation in recent days for fuelling far-right violence after at least 92 people opposing a pro-Palestine march in central London were arrested on Armistice Day.

The former Home Secretary had branded pro-Palestinian demonstrators “hate marchers” and accused the police of bias for letting the rally go ahead in an article in the Times which had not been approved by Downing Street. Number 10 announced this morning that she had been sacked and replaced with James Cleverly.

Braverman’s sacking is likely to anger those on the right of the Tory party, and there is widespread expectation that she is likely to present herself as a figurehead for the Tory right.

Tory MPs Danny Kruger and Miriam Cates, staunch allies of Braverman, lead the New Conservatives Group.

The former Home Secretary could now cause a headache for Sunak, positioning herself as a future Tory leader.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward