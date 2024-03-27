Suella Braverman to speak alongside far-right Viktor Orban at Conservative event

Braverman will be addressing the upcoming National Conservatism Conference in April as a keynote speaker

Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman is set to deliver a speech from the same stage as Hungary’s far-right authoritarian dictator Viktor Orban.

That Braverman is so comfortable sharing a platform with the far-right Orban who has spouted bigoted far right views, speaks volumes. Orban has previously made reference to the ‘great replacement’ conspiracy theory which claims that there is a liberal elite plot to replace the white populations of Europe and the US through immigration and demographic growth with non-white people.

During his time as leader of Hungary, Orban has also attacked and undermined democratic institutions and attacked the rights of LGBT and minority communities.

She was sacked as Home Secretary by Rishi Sunak, just days after she was blamed for inflaming tensions over Armistice Day protests and saying police favoured left-wing protesters.

The former Home Secretary had branded pro-Palestinian demonstrators “hate marchers” and accused the police of bias for letting the rally go ahead in an article in the Times which had not been approved by Downing Street.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward