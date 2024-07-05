Liberal Democrats win over 60 seats in best result since coalition government

The Lib Dems are now the third largest party in the House of Commons once again

Labour has won a landslide victory in the general election, with Keir Starmer set to enter Number 10 as the UK’s next prime minister.

But the story of the election isn’t just the Labour victory, it’s also the Tory wipeout. The Liberal Democrats have made massive gains at the Tories’ expense, winning more than 60 seats.

At the time of writing, the Lib Dems have made 55 gains, taking their total seat tally to 62. That’s the best result for the party since at least 2005, and marks a moment of major recovery after almost a decade in the wilderness.

After the Lib Dems entered into the coalition government in 2010, the party was decimated in subsequent elections. In 2015, the Lib Dems won just 8 seats.

The resurgence for the Lib Dems will see Ed Davey’s party return to being the third largest party in the House of Commons.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward