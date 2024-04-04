Bombshell poll shows Labour set to win landslide of over 400 seats

The Labour Party will also be the largest party in Scotland, with the SNP in second place.

A new poll from YouGov shows that the Labour Party is on course for a landslide victory at the general election, winning more than 400 seats, meaning that the Tories are on course for a worse result than John Major’s defeat in 1997.

The poll, of 18,000 people, predicts Sir Keir Starmer’s party will win a parliamentary majority of 154, on 403 seats, almost double what the Conservatives achieved with Boris Johnson in 2019.

The Labour Party will also be the largest party in Scotland, with the SNP in second place.

More than 200 Labour gains are expected compared to the 2019 general election results, including 176 from the Conservatives and 27 from the Scottish National Party.

The latest polling result will undoubtedly increase pressure on Sunak, with Tory MPs on the right of the party plotting to replace him as leader before the general election.

High profile Conservatives projected to lose their seats include Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, cabinet ministers Grant Shapps and Penny Mordaunt and former party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith. The poll was conducted by YouGov between 7 and 27 March, and it used a multi-level regression and post-stratification (MRP) process to model

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward