Kemi Badenoch tears into Rishi Sunak for election disaster in first shadow cabinet meeting

Tory leadership hopeful Kemi Badenoch has ripped into Rishi Sunak for the party’s election disaster which saw it suffer its worst defeat in parliamentary history.

Badenoch, who is among the frontrunners to replace Sunak as Tory leader following the defeat, ripped into Sunak during the first post-election shadow cabinet in front of stunned senior Tories, the Times reported.

She slammed the former Prime Minister for calling an early election without consulting the cabinet, and said that Sunak’s D-Day blunder cost figures like Penny Mordaunt their seats.

Badenoch also took aim at fellow leadership rival Suella Braverman, and claimed her colleague was having a “very public” nervous breakdown.

The Times also reports that Badenoch slammed Craig Williams – Mr Sunak’s Parliamentary aide who admitted placing a bet on the election date – as a “buffoon”.

Her comments came as other senior Tories, including Jeremy Hunt sought to pay tribute to Sunak for his ‘work ethic, dignity and commitment to public service’.

The Tories it seems are now tearing lumps out of each other following the election defeat, with a fight taking place over the future direction of the party.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward