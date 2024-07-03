Postal vote delays could scupper Kemi Badenoch’s bid to become Tory leader

'More than 2,600 postal ballots were not sent out in time because of a “human error” in the Tory MP’s constituency.’

A ‘human error’ that has resulted in delays in sending out postal votes to around 45 constituencies could end up scuppering Kemi Badenoch’s bid to become Tory party leader, if after the general election the Tories suffer a heavy defeat, as is being predicted.

Political parties have raised concerns that some people may not receive their ballot in time to vote in Thursday’s general election, with issues reported in Essex, Devon and parts of London.

Earlier on Tuesday, Conservative minister Maria Caulfield told Sky News the government is “urgently” investigating why some people have still not received their postal ballots just two days before the election, with reports of thousands of postal ballots not being delivered on time.

Now it turns out that among the constituencies affected is North West Essex where Kemi Badenoch is standing. The Times reports that ‘more than 2,600 postal ballots were not sent out in time because of a “human error” in the Tory MP’s constituency.’

The paper reports: “If Badenoch wins the seat by a small margin, Labour could be entitled to challenge the result and demand a fresh contest.

“In that case, under the rules, a by-election would be ordered. Until it had concluded, Badenoch would not be considered an MP and would be ineligible to stand for the Tory leadership. There is concern among Tories that in such a scenario opposition parties would pile all their national resources into the seat in an attempt to oust her.”

Although Badenoch has a majority of 27,594 votes, such is the scale of dissatisfaction with the Tories that her seat is now considered marginal!

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward