Keir Starmer to become prime minister after historic landslide victory for Labour

The UK is set to have a Labour government

Keir Starmer is set to become the UK’s next prime minister after Labour has won a landslide victory in the general election.

At the time of writing, Labour has won 389 seats in the House of Commons, gaining 190 seats mostly at the expense of the Tories.

The Tories are down 215 seats, having lost seats to Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the Greens and Reform UK. Among the high profile Tories to lose their seats were Grant Shapps, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Penny Mordaunt.

In a bad night for the SNP, the party has been left with just 7 seats at the time of writing.

The Liberal Democrats have made 51 gains at the time of writing.

The scale of Labour’s victory will see Starmer governing with the largest parliamentary majority of any prime minister since Tony Blair’s huge election victories in 1997 and 2001.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Keir Starmer – Creative Commons