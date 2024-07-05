The Tories lost six seats previously held by former prime ministers

A total disaster for the Tories

The Tories suffered their worst ever defeat at the general election, which saw Labour’s Keir Starmer become the country’s new prime minister following a landslide victory.

As part of the wipeout they experienced at the election, Rishi Sunak’s party lost seats that they have held for years, in many cases for decades.

In a dramatic development, six of the seats the Tories lost were held by former prime ministers:

Liz Truss – the UK’s shortest-lived prime minister lost her seat to Labour.

Labour also won Uxbridge and Ruislip from the Tories – the seat Boris Johnson held when he was prime minister.

Henley and Thames – the successor to the constituency Johnson held before Uxbridge and Ruislip was won by the Liberal Democrats.

The Liberal Democrats also won Maidenhead – the seat previously held by Theresa May.

In another victory for the Lib Dems, the party won David Cameron’s old seat of Witney.

Finally, Labour won Margaret Thatcher’s old constituency of Finchley and Golders Green.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Simon Dawson – Creative Commons