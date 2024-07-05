Keir Starmer promises to restore trust in politics in first speech as Prime Minister

Labour will show ‘politics can be a force for good’ says Starmer in first address to nation as PM

In his first speech as the new UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer has promised that his Labour party will show “politics can be a force for good” as he announced to the British public, “my government will serve you.”

Speaking outside Downing Street, Keir Starmer said the nation had voted for change, for “national renewal” and a return to “public service.” Starmer used his speech to warn about a “weariness” from the nation and loss of hope as the gap between people’s sacrifices and the service provided by politicians had grown.

He promised to “heal the wound” in trust through “actions, not words” and signalled a new era in governance, stating “public service is a privilege.”

“When the gap between the sacrifices made by people and the service they receive from politicians grows this big, it leads to a weariness in the heart of a nation, a draining away of the hope, the spirit, the belief in a better future,” said Starmer.

“Whether you voted Labour or not – in fact especially if you did not – I say to you directly, my government will serve you.

“Politics can be a force for good. We will show that. We have changed the Labour Party, returned it to service – that is how we will govern. Country first, party second.”

In a reflection of public disillusionment, Starmer went on to say that if he were to ask people now whether they believe Britain will be better for their children, many would say no. He then said his government would fight to persuade them “until you believe again.”

During his speech the new PM said that his will be “a government unburdened by doctrine” and that it would “end the era of noisy performance,” setting off the tone his party wishes to set in office.

“Brick by brick” he promised to rebuild “the infrastructure of opportunity” referencing schools, colleges and affordable homes and acknowledged that hard working people were being “ignored,” which he promised to change and to boost the nation’s wealth.

The urgent work begins today, Starmer said as he ended his speech with the hope to defy “those who have written our country off” and to unite the nation.

Starmer said: “Four nations standing together again. Facing down, as we have so often in our past, the challenges of an insecure world. Committed to a calm and patient rebuilding. So with respect, and humility I invite you all to join this government of service, in the mission of national renewal.”

Hannah Davenport is news reporter at Left Foot Forward