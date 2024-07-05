BREAKING: Liz Truss loses her seat in South West Norfolk in humiliating defeat 

Labour candidate Terry Jermy won the seat by 630 votes

Liz Truss has lost her seat in South West Norfolk by 630 votes to Labour. She joins dozens of Top Tories who have lost their seats this general election including Mark Harper, Penny Mordaunt and Jacob Rees-Mogg.

In a humiliating defeat for the former Prime Minister, she gained 11,217 voters compared to Labour candidate Terry Jermy who won 11,847 votes. It’s in comparison to the 2019 general election when she won with a huge seat majority of 26,195.