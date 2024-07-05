Tory Robert Buckland loses seat in Swindon South

It comes as the exit poll predicts that the Labour Party is set to win a general election landslide with a majority of 170.

Tory MP Robert Buckland has lost his seat in Swindon South in what is turning out to be a terrible night for the Tories.

If the forecast is accurate, it means Sir Keir Starmer will become prime minister with 410 Labour MPs – just short of Tony Blair’s 1997 total.

The Conservatives are predicted to slump to 131 MPs, their lowest number in post-war history. The Liberal Democrats are projected to come third with 61 MPs.

Buckland was defeated by Labour’s Heidi Alexander. The Labour candidate picked up 21,676 votes while Buckland secures just over 12,000 votes.

Former Welsh Secretary Buckland is among the first senior Tories to lose their seat tonight.