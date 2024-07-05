BREAKING: Penny Mordaunt loses her seat of Portsmouth North

Left Foot Forward News

She was defending a majority of 15,780. Reform took more than 8,000 votes.

Penny Mordaunt at the ITV election debate

Senior Tory MP Penny Mordaunt has lost her seat of Portsmouth North, as the Conservative Party suffered a drubbing at the general election.

She was defending a majority of 15,780. Reform took more than 8,000 votes.

More to follow

Related posts:

  1. BREAKING: Jonathan Ashworth loses seat in Leicester South
  2. Right-wing Tories plot to replace Rishi Sunak with Penny Mordaunt before general election
  3. BREAKING: Tory Jonathan Gullis loses his seat, much to the delight of many
  4. Penny Mordaunt’s leadership campaign website re-registered
Comments are closed.