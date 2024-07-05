BREAKING: Penny Mordaunt loses her seat of Portsmouth North

She was defending a majority of 15,780. Reform took more than 8,000 votes.
Senior Tory MP Penny Mordaunt has lost her seat of Portsmouth North, as the Conservative Party suffered a drubbing at the general election.
More to follow
