5 worst Nigel Farage moments of the general election campaign

These were the Reform UK leader's biggest controversies and cock-ups

Nigel Farage has a been a central feature of this year’s general election after he took over the leadership of Reform UK in the middle of the campaign. Unsurprisingly, the right-wing populist has generated a number of controversies along the way. Here are five of his worst moments.

1. Saying the NHS should be abolished in its current form

In one of the litany of televised election debates, Farage argued that the NHS should be abolished in its current form. In response to a question from the audience about how political parties would ensure the NHS was fully functioning, he said that the ‘model through which we fund health is wrong’, that the ‘NHS model isn’t working’ and that we ought to ‘change the model’.

2. Claiming we’re in an ‘immigration election’

In that same debate, Farage sparked controversy for claiming that this year’s election should be an ‘immigration election’. He went on to say that the UK is ‘living through a population crisis’ which was making the country poorer and damaging people’s quality of life, and that ‘we need to get net migration down to an even figure.’

3. Suggesting he had done more to drive the far right out of politics than anyone else

During his appearance on the BBC Question Time leaders special, Farage was pressed by the studio audience about the various scandals involving Reform UK candidates that emerged during the campaign. In response to this, he claimed that he had done more to drive the far right out of politics than almost anyone else. Naturally, this claim was met with ridicule. Former Green Party MP Caroline Lucas put it best: “Did Farage really just say that ‘I’ve done more to drive the far right out of British politics than anyone else alive’ – he IS the far right of politics”.

4. Threatening to use Royal Marines to send migrants to France

On that same episode of Question Time, Farage was asked how Reform would deliver its pledge to return migrants crossing the English Channel to France. His response? “Well we have something called the Royal Marines if it comes to it.” After that answer triggered audible gasps from the audience, he hastily added “we won’t need to do that”.

5. Not understanding how the World Economic Forum works

During the campaign, Farage tweeted: “Reform UK will reject the influence of the World Economic Forum and cancel Britain’s membership of it.” The eagle-eyed among you will notice that this was nonsensical. No matter how hard they try, Reform UK wouldn’t be able to cancel the UK’s membership of the World Economic Forum. That’s because the UK isn’t a member. No countries are. Oops.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward