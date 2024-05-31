Nigel Farage given brutal takedown on BBC Question Time over election record

He was also called out for numerous media appearances, while not actually standing as an MP

An audience member on BBC Question Time gave Nigel Farage a brutal reality check over his embarrassing history trying to stand for election, as the honorary president of Reform UK got roasted with one question.

The former UKIP founder recently ruled out standing as a candidate for Reform UK in the general election hinting that he would instead focus on helping his pal Donald Trump – now found guilty of hush-money plot – in the US elections.

He claimed that now was “not the right time” to stand, however many have been quick to ask whether the fact he has stood unsuccessfully for election in the UK parliament seven times now has anything to do with his choice.

This point was perfectly put to the populist politician by an audience member on BBC Question Time last night, receiving a round of applause from the rest of the audience.

The woman in the audience asked Farage: “Is the reason that you’re not standing because the last seven attempts that you did try to stand you didn’t get selected, I’m sure that’s not the case, but I’d love to hear your thoughts?”

He was quizzed three two times during the hour long show about not actually standing as an MP but continuing to make a number of TV appearances throughout the week.

At one point the host Fiona Bruce asked Farage why he was the “person fronting the campaign” despite not actually standing for election.

Farage replied “you invited me on”, to which Fiona said, “we actually asked Lee Anderson but he didn’t want to come on.” While fellow panellist Piers Morgan jibed “he’s bottled it” amid more laughter from the audience.

Farage has said he will still play a supporting role in Reform UK’s election campaigning, as evident from his appearance on BBC Question Time.

(Image credit: BBC Question Time)

Hannah Davenport is news reporter at Left Foot Forward