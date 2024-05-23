Nigel Farage will not stand in general election, to focus instead on US contest

The former UKIP leader confirms he will not stand as an election candidate, avoiding another humiliating defeat

Nigel Farage has confirmed he will not stand as an election candidate in the UK general election, having previously hinted at making a political comeback.

The former UKIP has stood unsuccessfully for election seven times, in five general elections and two by-elections, so he may have cut his losses to avoid another humiliating defeat.

In a letter posted on his X account this morning, the honorary president of Reform UK said he had thought “long and hard” about whether to stand but concluded that now was “not the right time”, as he announced he intends to help Donald Trump with his re-election bid.

There was much speculation about whether Farage would return to frontline politics and run for the Reform UK party after hopes that his exposure from appearing on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! might help him.

Previous rumours also hinted he was considering joining the Tory Party, much to the delight of Tory MPs like Jacob Rees-Mogg. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had suggested that he would be welcomed in the ‘broach church’ of the Conservative Party.

But Farage has been a vocal supporter of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, who he has repeatedly praised and interviewed on his GB News show in March.

Writing on X, Farage said: “I have thought long and hard as to whether I should stand in the upcoming general election. As honorary president of Reform UK, I am fully supportive of Richard Tice’s leadership and urge voters to put their trust in him and Lee Anderson. I will do my bit to help in the campaign, but it is not the right time for me to go any further than that.

“Important though the general election is, the contest in the United States of America on November 5 has huge global significance. A strong America as a close ally is vital for our peace and security. I intend to help with the grassroots campaign in the USA in any way that I can. The choice between Labour and the Conservatives is uninspiring, and only Reform have the radical agenda that is needed to end decline in this country.”

Reacting to news of Farage not standing in the upcoming election, one social media user wrote: “Obvious Nigel Farage wouldn’t stand in the forthcoming General Election.

“He’s failed multiple times to be elected so why would he risk the wave he has been riding recently to be humiliated again?

“He’s off to help Donald Trump. Proper British values. What a patriot.”