Liz Truss ‘willing to work’ with Nigel Farage to change the Conservative Party and the country

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss, whose premiership ended in disaster, has announced that she is willing to work with Nigel Farage in order to change the Conservative Party and the country.

Truss, who was booted out of office after just 49 days after her disastrous policies resulted in financial turmoil, has recently being trying to relaunch her political career with the launch of her Popular Conservatism group, also known as PopCon.

The group describes itself as a “new movement aiming to restore democratic accountability to Britain and deliver popular conservative policies.” Its supporters include right wing Tory MPs such as Jacob Rees-Mogg and Lee Anderson.

In recent days and weeks Truss has also claimed that the system is rigged against Conservative policies as she sought to blame a deep state conspiracy behind her downfall.

Truss has now also given her backing to Nigel Farage, saying she is willing to work with the former UKIP leader in a bid to turn around the Conservative Party and to change the country.

In a speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference (Cpac) near Washington DC, she said: “Conservatives are now operating in what is now a hostile environment and we essentially need a bigger bazooka.”

She told Steve Bannon during an interview that she was willing to work with Farage to change the Conservative Party.

She said: “I will work with whoever it takes to make our country successful, I will work with whoever.

“And Nigel, I’ve done an interview with him today, I would like him to become a member of the Conservative Party and help turn our country around.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward