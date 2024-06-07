More nightmare polls for Rishi Sunak as Reform UK’s threat to Tories looms

'Actually seems very plausible that the Tories are really seriously about to get wiped out'

A series of polls revealed yesterday afternoon have found that Reform UK is putting real pressure on the Conservatives in the lead up to the general election.

Since Nigel Farage declared he would take over as leader of the right-wing populist party, the latest polling has revealed that the Conservatives could be facing a real threat in the coming weeks.

The latest YouGov poll found Reform UK were only 2 points behind the Tories, which mirrored the findings in a Redfield and Wilton Strategies poll that also put Reform on 17%, just narrowly behind the Tories on 19%, giving Reform its highest ever polling.

The same day another damning poll by Focaldata showed that Nigel Farage was just one point behind Rishi Sunak when the public were asked ‘who would make the best Prime Minister’. Only 20% said Sunak, while 19% said Farage, which compares significantly to 40% backing Keir Starmer.

Survation also found that Reform UK had shot up by 7 points in their polling, carried out since Farage announced his candidacy. The party was polled at 15%, compared to the Conservatives at 23%.

Political commentator Owen Jones commented about the latest findings on X: “Suspect a lot of people are looking at these polls and thinking: “lol this is very funny but it probably won’t happen”

“Actually seems very plausible that the Tories are really seriously about to get wiped out””

Another social media user said: “I’m really looking forward to seeing the Tories get wiped out but I’m not remotely looking forward to what replaces them.”

Hannah Davenport is news reporter at Left Foot Forward