Rishi Sunak is now polling worse than Liz Truss among key voters, analysis finds

The latest dire polling figures for Sunak are likely to lead to yet further pressure on the Prime Minister who is facing a growing revolt among the right-wing of his party following the sacking of Suella Braverman.

It’s got so bad for Rishi Sunak that the Prime Minister is now polling worse than his predecessor Liz Truss among the voters that last put the Conservatives in power, with Reform UK posing a major threat to the Tories.

The damning analysis carried out by JL Partners, found that just 59% of voters who backed the Conservatives under Boris Johnson at the 2019 election are sticking with the Tories under Sunak. The current PM is performing so badly that the Tories have lost a net 520,000 votes since the prime minister’s speech at the Conservative Party conference at the beginning of October, with 15% of 2019 Tory voters now backing Reform.

It’s particularly embarrassing for Sunak that he is performing worse than Truss among 2019 Tory voters. Truss was booted out of office after just 49 days in power after her disastrous policies caused financial turmoil and the pound to collapse.

Bloomberg reports: “While some 5% of 2019 Tory voters have switched to the centrist Liberal Democrat party, 15% are now backing Reform. That’s around 1.5 million people. Reform has overtaken the Lib Dems as the third party in the North of England, Midlands and Wales, the report found, with the latter party now polling worse than its 2019 result.”

The rise of Reform UK will no doubt lead to greater unease among Tory MPs, many of whom want Sunak to push for hard-right policies in a bid to cling to power.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward