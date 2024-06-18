Here’s a full list of 150 battleground seats that could be key to a Labour majority

Left Foot Forward News

Here's a list below of the 150 target seats for the party which, among many others, will be crucial for the party to win.

Keir Starmer

With the general election just over two weeks away on July 4th, with manifestos launched and campaigning in full-swing, the Labour Party still maintains its 20-point lead in the polls.

Keir Starmer and his party continue to warn against complacency, even as the Tories continue to implode and polls predict a wipeout for Rishi Sunak and his party.

After years in opposition, the Labour Party is on the brink of returning to power. So where are some of the key battleground seats that the party will need to win to ensure the Tories are booted out of office?

Here’s a list below of the 150 target seats for the party which, among many others, will be crucial for the party to win.

RankingConstituency nameSwing required
1Burnley0.13%
2Leigh & Atherton0.33%
3High Peak0.54%
4Bangor Aberconwy0.77%
5Wolverhampton West0.92%
6Bury South0.94%
7Bury North1.20%
8Bolton North East1.28%
9Watford1.35%
10Chingford & Woodford Green1.47%
11Wycombe1.59%
12Birmingham Northfield1.69%
13Leeds North West1.80%
14Stroud2.03%
15Keighley & Ilkley2.11%
16Stoke-on-Trent Central2.11%
17Whitehaven & Workington2.17%
18Lothian East2.17%
19Gedling2.22%
20Walsall & Bloxwich2.40%
21Peterborough2.47%
22Vale of Glamorgan2.57%
23West Bromwich2.60%
24Cheshire Mid2.66%
25Wakefield & Rothwell2.67%
26Ynys Môn2.69%
27Derby North2.70%
28Bridgend2.73%
29Clwyd North2.76%
30Lancaster & Wyre3.05%
31Hastings & Rye3.36%
32Eltham & Chislehurst3.37%
33Cowdenbeath & Kirkcaldy3.41%
34Lincoln3.47%
35Hyndburn3.48%
36Broxtowe3.58%
37Chipping Barnet3.60%
38Northampton North3.85%
39Newton Aycliffe & Spennymoor3.93%
40Hendon4.01%
41Truro & Falmouth4.04%
42Wrexham4.18%
43Hull West & Haltemprice4.35%
44Blackpool South4.36%
45Calder Valley4.52%
46Milton Keynes Central4.70%
47Southampton Itchen4.74%
48Clwyd East5.00%
49Glasgow North East5.01%
50Ceredigion Preseli5.14%
51Darlington5.36%
52Redcar5.45%
53Ipswich5.53%
54Coatbridge & Bellshill5.54%
55Altrincham & Sale West5.61%
56Swindon South5.70%
57Cities of London & Westminster5.73%
58Airdrie & Shotts5.74%
59Bolsover5.77%
60Shipley5.78%
61Crewe & Nantwich5.79%
62Loughborough5.90%
63Midlothian5.92%
64Rutherglen5.97%
65Tipton & Wednesbury6.14%
66Rushcliffe6.18%
67Norwich North6.31%
68Spen Valley6.42%
69Glasgow South West6.43%
70Milton Keynes North6.55%
71Worcester6.64%
72Glasgow North6.72%
73Rother Valley6.74%
74Southport6.80%
75Ashfield6.81%
76Shrewsbury6.96%
77Worthing East & Shoreham7.03%
78Caerfyrddin7.04%
79Penistone & Stocksbridge7.28%
80Barrow & Furness7.43%
81Colne Valley7.50%
82Filton & Bradley Stoke7.61%
83Glasgow East7.62%
84Uxbridge & South Ruislip7.82%
85Pembrokeshire Mid & South7.84%
86Thanet East7.91%
87Corby & East Northamptonshire8.05%
88Leeds South West & Morley8.16%
89Hamilton & Clyde Valley8.18%
90Bishop Auckland8.19%
91Chelsea & Fulham8.21%
92Crawley8.38%
93Na h-Eileanan an Iar8.42%
94Harrow East8.59%
95South Ribble8.65%
96Newcastle-under-Lyme8.73%
97Bournemouth East8.94%
98Stevenage8.98%
99Motherwell, Wishaw & Carluke9.23%
100Glasgow South9.42%
101Wimbledon9.48%
102Camborne & Redruth9.55%
103Inverclyde & Renfrewshire West9.64%
104Stoke-on-Trent North9.65%
105Gloucester9.67%
106Finchley & Golders Green9.72%
107York Outer9.85%
108Rossendale & Darwen9.85%
109Wolverhampton North East9.92%
110Macclesfield9.94%
111Blackpool North & Fleetwood10.11%
112Monmouthshire10.25%
113Glasgow West10.29%
114Scarborough & Whitby10.33%
115Dunfermline & Dollar10.36%
116Welwyn Hatfield10.40%
117Hitchin10.42%
118Dunbartonshire West10.56%
119Bolton West10.65%
120Scunthorpe10.72%
121Erewash10.86%
122Bournemouth West10.86%
123Carlisle11.02%
124Edinburgh North & Leith11.03%
125Earley & Woodley11.05%
126Glenrothes & Mid Fife11.06%
127Colchester11.14%
128Stockton West11.29%
129Edinburgh East & Musselburgh11.29%
130Hexham11.29%
131Ossett & Denby Dale11.34%
132Middlesbrough South & East Cleveland11.44%
133Dwyfor Meirionnydd11.45%
134Doncaster East & the Isle of Axholme11.70%
135Great Grimsby & Cleethorpes11.71%
136Pendle & Clitheroe11.92%
137Paisley & Renfrewshire South11.96%
138Basingstoke12.02%
139Bathgate & Linlithgow12.11%
140Dover & Deal12.13%
141Penrith & Solway12.33%
142Cumbernauld & Kirkintilloch12.45%
143Telford12.52%
144Paisley & Renfrewshire North12.56%
145Buckingham & Bletchley12.68%
146Morecambe & Lunesdale12.75%
147Derbyshire North East13.04%
148Rugby13.10%
149Croydon South13.17%
150Bassetlaw13.20%

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

Related posts:

  1. Here’s the full list of Labour MPs standing down at the general election
  2. Here’s the full list of Tory MPs standing down at the next election
  3. A full list of the Tory MPs quitting before the next election
  4. Who are the senior Tory MPs set to lose seats in rural areas as support collapses?
Comments are closed.