Here’s a full list of 150 battleground seats that could be key to a Labour majority

With the general election just over two weeks away on July 4th, with manifestos launched and campaigning in full-swing, the Labour Party still maintains its 20-point lead in the polls.

Keir Starmer and his party continue to warn against complacency, even as the Tories continue to implode and polls predict a wipeout for Rishi Sunak and his party.

After years in opposition, the Labour Party is on the brink of returning to power. So where are some of the key battleground seats that the party will need to win to ensure the Tories are booted out of office?

Here’s a list below of the 150 target seats for the party which, among many others, will be crucial for the party to win.

Ranking Constituency name Swing required 1 Burnley 0.13% 2 Leigh & Atherton 0.33% 3 High Peak 0.54% 4 Bangor Aberconwy 0.77% 5 Wolverhampton West 0.92% 6 Bury South 0.94% 7 Bury North 1.20% 8 Bolton North East 1.28% 9 Watford 1.35% 10 Chingford & Woodford Green 1.47% 11 Wycombe 1.59% 12 Birmingham Northfield 1.69% 13 Leeds North West 1.80% 14 Stroud 2.03% 15 Keighley & Ilkley 2.11% 16 Stoke-on-Trent Central 2.11% 17 Whitehaven & Workington 2.17% 18 Lothian East 2.17% 19 Gedling 2.22% 20 Walsall & Bloxwich 2.40% 21 Peterborough 2.47% 22 Vale of Glamorgan 2.57% 23 West Bromwich 2.60% 24 Cheshire Mid 2.66% 25 Wakefield & Rothwell 2.67% 26 Ynys Môn 2.69% 27 Derby North 2.70% 28 Bridgend 2.73% 29 Clwyd North 2.76% 30 Lancaster & Wyre 3.05% 31 Hastings & Rye 3.36% 32 Eltham & Chislehurst 3.37% 33 Cowdenbeath & Kirkcaldy 3.41% 34 Lincoln 3.47% 35 Hyndburn 3.48% 36 Broxtowe 3.58% 37 Chipping Barnet 3.60% 38 Northampton North 3.85% 39 Newton Aycliffe & Spennymoor 3.93% 40 Hendon 4.01% 41 Truro & Falmouth 4.04% 42 Wrexham 4.18% 43 Hull West & Haltemprice 4.35% 44 Blackpool South 4.36% 45 Calder Valley 4.52% 46 Milton Keynes Central 4.70% 47 Southampton Itchen 4.74% 48 Clwyd East 5.00% 49 Glasgow North East 5.01% 50 Ceredigion Preseli 5.14% 51 Darlington 5.36% 52 Redcar 5.45% 53 Ipswich 5.53% 54 Coatbridge & Bellshill 5.54% 55 Altrincham & Sale West 5.61% 56 Swindon South 5.70% 57 Cities of London & Westminster 5.73% 58 Airdrie & Shotts 5.74% 59 Bolsover 5.77% 60 Shipley 5.78% 61 Crewe & Nantwich 5.79% 62 Loughborough 5.90% 63 Midlothian 5.92% 64 Rutherglen 5.97% 65 Tipton & Wednesbury 6.14% 66 Rushcliffe 6.18% 67 Norwich North 6.31% 68 Spen Valley 6.42% 69 Glasgow South West 6.43% 70 Milton Keynes North 6.55% 71 Worcester 6.64% 72 Glasgow North 6.72% 73 Rother Valley 6.74% 74 Southport 6.80% 75 Ashfield 6.81% 76 Shrewsbury 6.96% 77 Worthing East & Shoreham 7.03% 78 Caerfyrddin 7.04% 79 Penistone & Stocksbridge 7.28% 80 Barrow & Furness 7.43% 81 Colne Valley 7.50% 82 Filton & Bradley Stoke 7.61% 83 Glasgow East 7.62% 84 Uxbridge & South Ruislip 7.82% 85 Pembrokeshire Mid & South 7.84% 86 Thanet East 7.91% 87 Corby & East Northamptonshire 8.05% 88 Leeds South West & Morley 8.16% 89 Hamilton & Clyde Valley 8.18% 90 Bishop Auckland 8.19% 91 Chelsea & Fulham 8.21% 92 Crawley 8.38% 93 Na h-Eileanan an Iar 8.42% 94 Harrow East 8.59% 95 South Ribble 8.65% 96 Newcastle-under-Lyme 8.73% 97 Bournemouth East 8.94% 98 Stevenage 8.98% 99 Motherwell, Wishaw & Carluke 9.23% 100 Glasgow South 9.42% 101 Wimbledon 9.48% 102 Camborne & Redruth 9.55% 103 Inverclyde & Renfrewshire West 9.64% 104 Stoke-on-Trent North 9.65% 105 Gloucester 9.67% 106 Finchley & Golders Green 9.72% 107 York Outer 9.85% 108 Rossendale & Darwen 9.85% 109 Wolverhampton North East 9.92% 110 Macclesfield 9.94% 111 Blackpool North & Fleetwood 10.11% 112 Monmouthshire 10.25% 113 Glasgow West 10.29% 114 Scarborough & Whitby 10.33% 115 Dunfermline & Dollar 10.36% 116 Welwyn Hatfield 10.40% 117 Hitchin 10.42% 118 Dunbartonshire West 10.56% 119 Bolton West 10.65% 120 Scunthorpe 10.72% 121 Erewash 10.86% 122 Bournemouth West 10.86% 123 Carlisle 11.02% 124 Edinburgh North & Leith 11.03% 125 Earley & Woodley 11.05% 126 Glenrothes & Mid Fife 11.06% 127 Colchester 11.14% 128 Stockton West 11.29% 129 Edinburgh East & Musselburgh 11.29% 130 Hexham 11.29% 131 Ossett & Denby Dale 11.34% 132 Middlesbrough South & East Cleveland 11.44% 133 Dwyfor Meirionnydd 11.45% 134 Doncaster East & the Isle of Axholme 11.70% 135 Great Grimsby & Cleethorpes 11.71% 136 Pendle & Clitheroe 11.92% 137 Paisley & Renfrewshire South 11.96% 138 Basingstoke 12.02% 139 Bathgate & Linlithgow 12.11% 140 Dover & Deal 12.13% 141 Penrith & Solway 12.33% 142 Cumbernauld & Kirkintilloch 12.45% 143 Telford 12.52% 144 Paisley & Renfrewshire North 12.56% 145 Buckingham & Bletchley 12.68% 146 Morecambe & Lunesdale 12.75% 147 Derbyshire North East 13.04% 148 Rugby 13.10% 149 Croydon South 13.17% 150 Bassetlaw 13.20%

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward