Here’s a full list of 150 battleground seats that could be key to a Labour majority

With the general election just over two weeks away on July 4th, with manifestos launched and campaigning in full-swing, the Labour Party still maintains its 20-point lead in the polls.
Keir Starmer and his party continue to warn against complacency, even as the Tories continue to implode and polls predict a wipeout for Rishi Sunak and his party.
After years in opposition, the Labour Party is on the brink of returning to power. So where are some of the key battleground seats that the party will need to win to ensure the Tories are booted out of office?
Here’s a list below of the 150 target seats for the party which, among many others, will be crucial for the party to win.
|Ranking
|Constituency name
|Swing required
|1
|Burnley
|0.13%
|2
|Leigh & Atherton
|0.33%
|3
|High Peak
|0.54%
|4
|Bangor Aberconwy
|0.77%
|5
|Wolverhampton West
|0.92%
|6
|Bury South
|0.94%
|7
|Bury North
|1.20%
|8
|Bolton North East
|1.28%
|9
|Watford
|1.35%
|10
|Chingford & Woodford Green
|1.47%
|11
|Wycombe
|1.59%
|12
|Birmingham Northfield
|1.69%
|13
|Leeds North West
|1.80%
|14
|Stroud
|2.03%
|15
|Keighley & Ilkley
|2.11%
|16
|Stoke-on-Trent Central
|2.11%
|17
|Whitehaven & Workington
|2.17%
|18
|Lothian East
|2.17%
|19
|Gedling
|2.22%
|20
|Walsall & Bloxwich
|2.40%
|21
|Peterborough
|2.47%
|22
|Vale of Glamorgan
|2.57%
|23
|West Bromwich
|2.60%
|24
|Cheshire Mid
|2.66%
|25
|Wakefield & Rothwell
|2.67%
|26
|Ynys Môn
|2.69%
|27
|Derby North
|2.70%
|28
|Bridgend
|2.73%
|29
|Clwyd North
|2.76%
|30
|Lancaster & Wyre
|3.05%
|31
|Hastings & Rye
|3.36%
|32
|Eltham & Chislehurst
|3.37%
|33
|Cowdenbeath & Kirkcaldy
|3.41%
|34
|Lincoln
|3.47%
|35
|Hyndburn
|3.48%
|36
|Broxtowe
|3.58%
|37
|Chipping Barnet
|3.60%
|38
|Northampton North
|3.85%
|39
|Newton Aycliffe & Spennymoor
|3.93%
|40
|Hendon
|4.01%
|41
|Truro & Falmouth
|4.04%
|42
|Wrexham
|4.18%
|43
|Hull West & Haltemprice
|4.35%
|44
|Blackpool South
|4.36%
|45
|Calder Valley
|4.52%
|46
|Milton Keynes Central
|4.70%
|47
|Southampton Itchen
|4.74%
|48
|Clwyd East
|5.00%
|49
|Glasgow North East
|5.01%
|50
|Ceredigion Preseli
|5.14%
|51
|Darlington
|5.36%
|52
|Redcar
|5.45%
|53
|Ipswich
|5.53%
|54
|Coatbridge & Bellshill
|5.54%
|55
|Altrincham & Sale West
|5.61%
|56
|Swindon South
|5.70%
|57
|Cities of London & Westminster
|5.73%
|58
|Airdrie & Shotts
|5.74%
|59
|Bolsover
|5.77%
|60
|Shipley
|5.78%
|61
|Crewe & Nantwich
|5.79%
|62
|Loughborough
|5.90%
|63
|Midlothian
|5.92%
|64
|Rutherglen
|5.97%
|65
|Tipton & Wednesbury
|6.14%
|66
|Rushcliffe
|6.18%
|67
|Norwich North
|6.31%
|68
|Spen Valley
|6.42%
|69
|Glasgow South West
|6.43%
|70
|Milton Keynes North
|6.55%
|71
|Worcester
|6.64%
|72
|Glasgow North
|6.72%
|73
|Rother Valley
|6.74%
|74
|Southport
|6.80%
|75
|Ashfield
|6.81%
|76
|Shrewsbury
|6.96%
|77
|Worthing East & Shoreham
|7.03%
|78
|Caerfyrddin
|7.04%
|79
|Penistone & Stocksbridge
|7.28%
|80
|Barrow & Furness
|7.43%
|81
|Colne Valley
|7.50%
|82
|Filton & Bradley Stoke
|7.61%
|83
|Glasgow East
|7.62%
|84
|Uxbridge & South Ruislip
|7.82%
|85
|Pembrokeshire Mid & South
|7.84%
|86
|Thanet East
|7.91%
|87
|Corby & East Northamptonshire
|8.05%
|88
|Leeds South West & Morley
|8.16%
|89
|Hamilton & Clyde Valley
|8.18%
|90
|Bishop Auckland
|8.19%
|91
|Chelsea & Fulham
|8.21%
|92
|Crawley
|8.38%
|93
|Na h-Eileanan an Iar
|8.42%
|94
|Harrow East
|8.59%
|95
|South Ribble
|8.65%
|96
|Newcastle-under-Lyme
|8.73%
|97
|Bournemouth East
|8.94%
|98
|Stevenage
|8.98%
|99
|Motherwell, Wishaw & Carluke
|9.23%
|100
|Glasgow South
|9.42%
|101
|Wimbledon
|9.48%
|102
|Camborne & Redruth
|9.55%
|103
|Inverclyde & Renfrewshire West
|9.64%
|104
|Stoke-on-Trent North
|9.65%
|105
|Gloucester
|9.67%
|106
|Finchley & Golders Green
|9.72%
|107
|York Outer
|9.85%
|108
|Rossendale & Darwen
|9.85%
|109
|Wolverhampton North East
|9.92%
|110
|Macclesfield
|9.94%
|111
|Blackpool North & Fleetwood
|10.11%
|112
|Monmouthshire
|10.25%
|113
|Glasgow West
|10.29%
|114
|Scarborough & Whitby
|10.33%
|115
|Dunfermline & Dollar
|10.36%
|116
|Welwyn Hatfield
|10.40%
|117
|Hitchin
|10.42%
|118
|Dunbartonshire West
|10.56%
|119
|Bolton West
|10.65%
|120
|Scunthorpe
|10.72%
|121
|Erewash
|10.86%
|122
|Bournemouth West
|10.86%
|123
|Carlisle
|11.02%
|124
|Edinburgh North & Leith
|11.03%
|125
|Earley & Woodley
|11.05%
|126
|Glenrothes & Mid Fife
|11.06%
|127
|Colchester
|11.14%
|128
|Stockton West
|11.29%
|129
|Edinburgh East & Musselburgh
|11.29%
|130
|Hexham
|11.29%
|131
|Ossett & Denby Dale
|11.34%
|132
|Middlesbrough South & East Cleveland
|11.44%
|133
|Dwyfor Meirionnydd
|11.45%
|134
|Doncaster East & the Isle of Axholme
|11.70%
|135
|Great Grimsby & Cleethorpes
|11.71%
|136
|Pendle & Clitheroe
|11.92%
|137
|Paisley & Renfrewshire South
|11.96%
|138
|Basingstoke
|12.02%
|139
|Bathgate & Linlithgow
|12.11%
|140
|Dover & Deal
|12.13%
|141
|Penrith & Solway
|12.33%
|142
|Cumbernauld & Kirkintilloch
|12.45%
|143
|Telford
|12.52%
|144
|Paisley & Renfrewshire North
|12.56%
|145
|Buckingham & Bletchley
|12.68%
|146
|Morecambe & Lunesdale
|12.75%
|147
|Derbyshire North East
|13.04%
|148
|Rugby
|13.10%
|149
|Croydon South
|13.17%
|150
|Bassetlaw
|13.20%
Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward
