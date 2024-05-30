Here’s the full list of Labour MPs standing down at the general election

Who are the Labour MPs stepping down?

A further eight Labour MPs announced this week that they will be stepping down, following Rishi Sunak’s announcement of a snap summer general election.

This has left more retirement seats to be filled for the Labour Party with just five weeks to go, as party officials must make selection choices ahead of tight candidate deadlines. So far there are 30 Labour MPs standing down, compared to the 77 Conservatives who have announced their retirement from MP life.

Here is the full list of the Labour MPs who are standing down at the 2024 general election: