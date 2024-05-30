Here’s the full list of Labour MPs standing down at the general election

Who are the Labour MPs stepping down?

A further eight Labour MPs announced this week that they will be stepping down, following Rishi Sunak’s announcement of a snap summer general election. 

This has left more retirement seats to be filled for the Labour Party with just five weeks to go, as party officials must make selection choices ahead of tight candidate deadlines. So far there are 30 Labour MPs standing down, compared to the 77 Conservatives who have announced their retirement from MP life. 

Here is the full list of the Labour MPs who are standing down at the 2024 general election: 

NameConstituency
Alex CunninghamStockton North
Dame Margaret HodgeBarking
Barry SheermanHuddersfield
Harriet HarmanCamberwell and Peckham
Dr Alan WhiteheadSouthampton Test
Ben BradshawExeter
Wayne DavidCaerphilly
Paul BlomfieldSheffield Central
Dame Rosie WintertonDoncaster Central
Margaret BeckettDerby South
John CruddasDagenham and Rainham
Colleen FletcherCoventry North East
Margaret GreenwoodWirral West
George HowarthKnosley
Karen BuckWestminster North
Christina ReesNeath
Ian Mearns Gateshead
Dr Dan PoulterCentral Suffolk and North Ipswich
Natalie ElphickeDover
Yvonne Fovargue Makerfield
Holly Lynch Halifax
Kevan JonesNorth Durham
Kevin BrennanCardiff West
John SpellarWarley
Barbara KeeleyWorsley and Eccles South
Virendra SharmaEaling, Southall
John CryerLeyton and Wanstead
Julie ElliottSunderland Central
Lyn BrownWest Ham
Steve McCabeBirmingham, Selly Oak
Source: House of Commons Library

