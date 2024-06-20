Full list of the Tory big beasts set to lose their seats according to Telegraph’s ‘wipeout poll’

Should the poll findings prove accurate, Rishi Sunak would become the first sitting prime minister ever to lose their seat at a general election.

A new MRP poll from Savanta and Electoral Calculus has been published in the Telegraph, and it makes grim reading for the Tories. According to the poll, the Tories are headed for their worst ever defeat and are predicted to end up with just 53 seats.

The poll for the paper also predicts that around three-quarters of the Cabinet could be voted out. Labour is predicted to end up on 516 seats, with the Liberal Democrats on 50, while Reform end up with zero seats.

Should the poll findings prove accurate, Rishi Sunak would become the first sitting prime minister ever to lose their seat at a general election.

Here’s the list of some of the biggest names who the poll suggests will lose their seats:

Rishi Sunak (Prime Minister). Labour Party ahead in his constituency of Richmond, Yorkshire

Jeremy Hunt (Chancellor of the Exchequer). Liberal Democrats predicted to win in Godalming and Ash.

Penny Mordaunt (Leader of the House of Commons). Labour predicted to win in Portsmouth North.

Grant Shapps (Defence Secretary). Labour predicted to win in Welwyn Hatfield.

James Cleverly (Home Secretary). Labour predicted to win Braintree.

Liz Truss. Labour predicted to win in South West Suffolk

Suella Braverman. Labour ahead in Fareham.

Jacob Rees-Mogg. Labour predicted to win in North East Somerset and Hanham.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith (Former Tory leader). Labour predicted to win in Chingford and Woodford Green

Priti Patel. Labour predicted to win in Witham

Robert Jenrick. Predicted Labour win in Newark.

Esther McVey. Labour set to win in Tatton.

Tobias Ellwood. Labour set to win Bournemouth East.

Therese Coffey. Labour set to win Suffolk Coastal seat.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward