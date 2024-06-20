Telegraph goes into meltdown with ‘Tory wipeout’ front page

Labour is predicted to end up on 516 seats, with the Liberal Democrats on 50, while Reform end up with zero seats.

The Telegraph has produced an astonishing front page showing the unprecedented scale of Tory losses which are predicted to take place across the country at the general election, predicting a ‘Tory wipeout’.

The Savanta and Electoral Calculus poll for the paper predicts that the Tories will slump to just 53 seats, with around three-quarters of the Cabinet voted out.

Labour is predicted to end up on 516 seats, with the Liberal Democrats on 50, while Reform end up with zero seats.

The Telegraph reports: “This is the first poll of its kind to forecast Labour to win more than 500 seats. No other poll has predicted that the Tories would win so few seats.

“The polling from Savanta for The Telegraph consulted around 18,000 people between June 7 and June 18, capturing views throughout the last fortnight of the election campaign.”

Should the poll findings prove accurate, Rishi Sunak would become the first sitting prime minister ever to lose their seat at a general election.

The paper dedicated its entire front page to the results of the poll, producing a map comparing the 2019 results which show constituencies up and down the country covered in blue only to be replaced with a sea of red based on the new poll.

The frontpage has been widely shared on social media, with one user writing: “Extraordinary front page of the Telegraph website this evening. They’ve dedicated their entire first screen to the results of a devastating new poll…”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward