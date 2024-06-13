Election debate: These are the four parties that said they want to cut immigration

News

They were asked to raise their hands if they think legal migration should fall

Representatives of British political parties at the ITV debate. Angela Rayner, Penny Mordaun, Daisy Cooper and Nigel Farage have their hands raised. Stephen Flynn, Carla Denyer and Rhun ap Iorwerth do not.

Representatives of Britain’s seven biggest parties have been participating in a general election debate on ITV. In one of the major moments of the debate, they were each asked whether they wanted to see migration to the UK fall.

The debate’s moderator – Julie Etchingham – said to the panel: “Please raise your hand if you think the net level of legal migration – that is the additional number of people coming to the country to work and live – needs to fall.

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner, the Liberal Democrats’ deputy leader Daisy Cooper raised her hand, the Tories’ leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt, and Reform UK leader all raised their hand.

The Green Party’s Carla Denyer, the SNP’s Stephen Flynn, and Plaid Cymru’s Rhun ap Iorwerth did not.

Following the exercise, Flynn branded the position of Labour, the Tories, the Lib Dems and Reform UK as reflecting “the Westminster status quo”.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy at Left Foot Forward

Related posts:

  1. Nigel Farage slammed for his bigotry and making it an ‘immigration election’ during BBC debate
  2. REVEALED: Who the public think won the BBC leaders debate
  3. “After 14 years of chaos, it’s time for change” – Angela Rayner makes Labour’s pitch to voters in leaders debate
  4. General election debates: Greens in uproar over exclusion from Scottish leaders’ debate
Comments are closed.