REVEALED: Who the public think won the BBC leaders debate

Spolier: The Tories didn't do well

The second UK-wide televised general election debate took place tonight, with representatives of seven parties taking part. The debate was broadcast on the BBC and saw the parties clash on the NHS, migration and tax.

The first snap poll of viewers – for More in Common has been released, and it reveals who the public thinks won the debate.

Reform UK’s Nigel Farage came out on top, with 25% of viewers saying he won. Labour’s Angela Rayner was in second place on 19%.

14% of viewers said they didn’t think any of the participants won.

The Green Party’s co-leader Carla Denyer was next, on 11%, ahead of the SNP’s Stephen Flynn on 10%.

In yet more bad news for the Tories, just 7% of viewers said they thought Penny Mordaunt won the debate. She was only ahead of the Lib Dems’ Daisy Cooper, who was on 5%, and Plaid Cmru’s Rhun ap Iorwerth on 2%.

More in Common also asked viewers whether each participant did a good or bad job. Mordaunt was the only participant that more people thought did a bad job than a good job in the debate.

On the measure of whether viewers thought participants did a good job, Flynn, Denyer and Rayner came out on top. 50% of viewers thought that Flynn and Denyer did a ‘very good’ or ‘quite good’ job. 48% of viewers thought Rayner did either a ‘very good’ or ‘quite good’ job.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forwar