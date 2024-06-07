“After 14 years of chaos, it’s time for change” – Angela Rayner makes Labour’s pitch to voters in leaders debate

"Our fully costed plan for Britain will secure our economy"

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner set out clearly her party’s pitch to voters in the general election at the second of the UK-wide leaders’ debates.

In her closing remarks in the debate, Rayner said: “After 14 years of chaos, it’s time for change. Keir Starmer has changed the Labour Party. Our fully costed plan for Britain will secure our economy, will bring down NHS waiting times with 40,000 new appointments every week, and will secure our borders – not with gimmicks, but with a credible plan to smash the gangs.

“We’ll create Great British Energy, bringing down bills and creating thousands of well paid jobs. We’ll boost neighbourhood police to tackle anti-social behaviour. And we’ll hire 6,500 new teachers. So if you want change, vote Labour.”

Rayner was up against the Tories’ Penny Mordaunt, the Lib Dems’ Daisy Cooper, Reform UK’s Nigel Farage, the SNP’s Stephen Flynn, the Greens’ Carla Denyer and Plaid Cymru’s Rhun Ap Iorwerth.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward