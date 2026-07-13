Nigel Farage’s approval rating slumps to lowest level since general election, new polling finds

Yet more headache for Nigel Farage, as a new opinion poll finds that his approval rating has slumped to its lowest level since the general election.

It comes as the Reform UK leader faces a sleaze investigation over his financial affairs, including allegations that he failed to properly declare financial support he received.

With Farage facing growing questions over the issue, as well as a standards committee investigation, he decided to jump before he was pushed, announcing that he would be standing down as an MP, triggering a by-election that he would contest so that the ‘people can be his judge’.

His stunts haven’t managed to prevent scrutiny and the latest opinion poll shows just how much Farage’s personal approval ratings have dropped.

The poll, carried out by Opinium, found that Farage’s approval rating has fallen to net -27, his lowest level since the general election.

Meanwhile, Kemi Badenoch has risen to net -3, her highest rating while Ed Davey is on -5 and and Labour’s Andy Burnham is on -8.