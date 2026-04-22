Disaster for Nigel Farage as his approval rating drops to lowest ever

Now Farage's personal approving ratings have dropped too, alongside those of his party.

The bad poll ratings are continuing for Nigel Farage and his party after the Reform leader dropped to his lowest approval rating since becoming an MP.

It’s been a bad few weeks for Reform, which has seen the party slump in a number of polls after scandals continued to take their toll, amid bitter infighting, suspensions and defections ahead of the local elections next month.

Add to that the anger over Richard Tice’s alleged failure to pay the correct amount of tax as well as Nigel Farage’s enthusiastic support for the Iran war in its early stages, and it’s no surprise that Reform is beginning to lose momentum in the polls.

Now Farage’s personal approving ratings have dropped too, alongside those of his party.

According to new polling from Opinium, carried out for the Observer, Farage has dropped to an approval rating of net -21, which is the lowest score he has recorded this Parliament.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward