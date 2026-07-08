News

More Brits oppose than support Nigel Farage’s decision to trigger Clacton by-election, YouGov poll finds

The majority of Brits also think Farage has not been honest about his finances

Olivia Barber · 2 mins read
A photo of Nigel Farage making a speech to announce his resignation as an MP

Almost half of Brits oppose Nigel Farage’s decision to force a by-election in Clacton, a new poll by YouGov has revealed.

As pressure mounts over Farage’s failure to declare a £5 million gift that he accepted from crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne, the Reform leader said he would allow “the people” to decide his fate by calling a by-election.

Since his announcement yesterday afternoon, Labour, the Green Party, the Lib Dems, the Conservatives and Restore Britain have all refused to contest the “fake” by-election.

The poll found that the move isn’t particularly popular among voters either. 

More than four in ten (43%) oppose Nigel Farage’s decision to trigger a by-election, compared to only 24% in favour.

Reform voters are the only group in favour of the move, with 57% saying they back him forcing a by-election.

The Tories are split on the decision, with 35% in favour, and 36%, against it while the majority of Labour, Lib Dem and Green voters are opposed.

Reacting to the poll on X, Daily Mail columnist Dan Hodges wrote: “I genuinely think Nigel Farage may actually be forced to reverse-ferret on this. He’s going to become a national laughing stock.”

He added: “All the campaign will be about is his financial affairs. It’s already a communications disaster for him.”

YouGov also asked voters whether they felt Farage had been honest about his finances.

Farage said he has “done nothing wrong” and denies having broken parliamentary rules by not declaring donations from Harborne and convicted fraudster George Cottrell.

However, the majority of respondents (60%) said they didn’t think the Reform leader had been honest about his financial affairs.

Fewer than half of Reform UK voters (40%) think Farage has been honest, while 22% actively think he has been dishonest.

Almost half of Tories (44%) said they think the Reform leader has been dishonest, compared with 22% who think he has been honest, while Labour, Lib Dem and Green voters overwhelmingly think he has been dishonest.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward

Related posts:

  1. Reform UK support drops to nine-month low in new YouGov poll
  2. Majority of Brits have a negative view of Nigel Farage, poll finds
  3. British opposition to US military action in Iran grows, new YouGov poll finds
  4. Most young people unlikely to vote Reform poll finds, in blow to Nigel Farage

Left Foot Forward doesn't have the backing of big business or billionaires. We rely on the kind and generous support of ordinary people like you.

You can support hard-hitting journalism that holds the right to account, provides a forum for debate among progressives, and covers the stories the rest of the media ignore. Donate today.

Donate today

Related Articles

A photo of Nigel Farage responding to journalists' questions News

Britons see Nigel Farage as incompetent, untrustworthy and dislikeable

Basit Mahmood ·
A photo of Jeremy Corbyn MP speaking in the Commons News

Jeremy Corbyn calls Farage’s decision to force by-election ‘a desperate measure’

Olivia Barber ·
A photo of Nigel Farage making a speech about Henry Nowak's murder News

Sky News rejects claims it ‘hounded Nigel Farage’s daughter’

Basit Mahmood ·

Most Popular

  1. 1 We need to abolish state-sanctioned poverty
  2. 2 Reform UK’s Manchester mayoral candidate Sian Astley owns 17 rental properties
  3. 3 Sky News rejects claims it ‘hounded Nigel Farage’s daughter’
  4. 4 Nigel Farage’s approval rating plummets as questions continue over his finances
  5. 5 Nigel Farage now faces 4 individual sleaze investigations: Here’s the full list
Scroll to Top