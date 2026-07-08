More Brits oppose than support Nigel Farage’s decision to trigger Clacton by-election, YouGov poll finds

Almost half of Brits oppose Nigel Farage’s decision to force a by-election in Clacton, a new poll by YouGov has revealed.

As pressure mounts over Farage’s failure to declare a £5 million gift that he accepted from crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne, the Reform leader said he would allow “the people” to decide his fate by calling a by-election.

Since his announcement yesterday afternoon, Labour, the Green Party, the Lib Dems, the Conservatives and Restore Britain have all refused to contest the “fake” by-election.

The poll found that the move isn’t particularly popular among voters either.

More than four in ten (43%) oppose Nigel Farage’s decision to trigger a by-election, compared to only 24% in favour.

Reform voters are the only group in favour of the move, with 57% saying they back him forcing a by-election.

The Tories are split on the decision, with 35% in favour, and 36%, against it while the majority of Labour, Lib Dem and Green voters are opposed.

Reacting to the poll on X, Daily Mail columnist Dan Hodges wrote: “I genuinely think Nigel Farage may actually be forced to reverse-ferret on this. He’s going to become a national laughing stock.”

He added: “All the campaign will be about is his financial affairs. It’s already a communications disaster for him.”

YouGov also asked voters whether they felt Farage had been honest about his finances.

Farage said he has “done nothing wrong” and denies having broken parliamentary rules by not declaring donations from Harborne and convicted fraudster George Cottrell.

However, the majority of respondents (60%) said they didn’t think the Reform leader had been honest about his financial affairs.

Fewer than half of Reform UK voters (40%) think Farage has been honest, while 22% actively think he has been dishonest.

Almost half of Tories (44%) said they think the Reform leader has been dishonest, compared with 22% who think he has been honest, while Labour, Lib Dem and Green voters overwhelmingly think he has been dishonest.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward