Nigel Farage’s approval rating plummets as questions continue over his finances

Nigel Farage’s latest approval rating has plummeted, as he continues to face questions over his finances as well as the company he keeps.

Ipsos found almost two-thirds (63%) of Brits said they are “dissatisfied” with the Reform UK leader in June 2026 compared to 49% in June 2025.

It comes as Farage continues to face questions over his finances, including his alleged failure to declare gifts and money.

Farage has faced growing scrutiny in recent weeks over his finances and donations he has accepted. He is already under investigation from Parliament’s standards commissioner after not declaring a £5m gift he received from a billionaire Reform UK donor before his election.

Now there are growing calls for a further parliamentary probe, after reports he did not disclose support provided by a different political ally.

It was revealed by the Times that the Reform UK leader failed to declare benefits, including staffing, security and housing, provided by long-time aide George Cottrell before he was elected as MP for Clacton in the 2024 general election.

Under parliamentary rules, new members must declare financial interests and “registrable benefits” received in the 12 months before their election, unless where the gift “could not be reasonably thought by others” to relate to their political activities.

Reform insist no rules were broken with Robert Jenrick telling the BBC that the support did not need to be registered since it was provided in a “purely personal capacity” prior to Farage’s election.

The scrutiny has had an effect on Farage’s poll ratings.

Just 26% said they were happy with the Clacton MP this year.