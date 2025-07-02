Reform’s latest high profile recruit used n-word in Brexit debate

The ex-Tory MP has used racist language in the past

The former Tory MP Anne Marie Morris has joined Reform UK, it has been announced today (2 July). Marie Morris was the MP for Newton Abbot from 2010 to 2024.

Speaking on the news, Reform’s chair David Bull said: “She brings a wealth of experience with her and will be a crucial part in developing the party’s social care policy as we look to build our policy platform ahead of the next general election”.

Marie Morris was a controversial figure during her time in the Conservative Party. In 2017, she had the Tory whip suspended after using the n-word during a debate on Brexit. She referred to leaving the EU without a deal as the “real [n-word] in the woodpile”.

She later apologised for the remarks, saying: “The comment was totally unintentional. I apologise unreservedly for any offence caused.”

She later had the whip restored and was later selected to contest her seat in the 2019 and 2024 general elections.

Marie Morris’ past has already been brought by other political figures. Deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats Daisy Cooper said: “The mask has slipped, exposing Farage’s hollow claims of dragging his party into the mainstream. That Reform is embracing someone who has used such abhorrent language speaks volumes: they are the company they keep.”

