Nigel Farage misses key Brexit debate to go on European holiday

Nigel Farage was quick to attack Keir Starmer’s new EU deal on social media, but was nowhere to be seen in yesterday’s key Brexit ‘reset’ debate, as he is holidaying in Europe.

Starmer noted Farage’s absence during his Commons speech yesterday, where Reform’s deputy leader Richard Tice stood in for him.

A Tory spokesperson told the Mirror “the part-time leader of Reform UK is sunning himself in Europe while Parliament is sitting”.

Meanwhile, a Labour spokesperson said: “Nigel Farage clearly cares so passionately about this issue he’s decided he can’t get up from his sunbed to represent his constituents or his party.

“He’s not a leader – he’s an opportunist who just talks Britain down whenever it suits him.”

Rumours had been circulating that the MP for Clacton was on a walking holiday in France. Farage responded to the claim stating: “Rubbish sources”.

Farage has now admitted he’s on holiday, even though Parliament doesn’t go into recess until the end of the day tomorrow.

He claimed he’s on his first holiday overseas for three years.

However, since last year’s general election, Farage has taken nine trips abroad, including eight to the US, many funded by donors or linked to paid work such as giving speeches.

The prime minister also accused Kemi Badenoch of opposing all trade deals.

The Tory leader has criticised the India and US trade deals, despite the Conservatives having attempted to strike similar deals during their time in power.

Starmer said of Badenoch: “For weeks now, she has been dismissive of the benefits of any trade deal, in defiance, frankly, of her party’s history.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward