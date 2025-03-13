Reform MP Lee Anderson accused of bullying in latest clash with ‘Stop Brexit Man’

‘This is a pattern of bullying and aggressive behaviour from Anderson’

Reform MP Lee Anderson has been accused of “bullying and aggressive behaviour” after touching anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray’s hat and calling him “unemployed” and “a scrounger” during an altercation.

Bray, also known as “Stop Brexit Man”, said Anderson was “a liar, a cheat, a coward and a charlatan”, adding that “The Reform Party is just UKIP rebadged”.

Anderson then said: “By the way, have you got a job yet?”. Bray said “I’m self-employed, I pay tax too.”

The Reform UK chief whip said “No no no, you’re getting your words mixed up, it’s unemployed.”

“What you are, Steve, is you’re a scrounger, you’re a parasite and you’re a drain on the public finances.”

After flicking the anti-Brexit campaigner’s hat, Bray said “that’s assault” and pushed Anderson, before police officers intervened.

Anderson said: “You’re a thug, you need arresting,” before walking down the street.

Anderson and Bray have had various clashes since the beginning of 2023, including an incident where Anderson snatching the ‘Stop Brexit’ hat from Bray’s head.

In a post on X, suspended MP Rupert Lowe, wrote: “Following swearing at a Parliamentary security guard, this is a pattern of bullying and aggressive behaviour from Anderson.

“I look forward to seeing how Reform deals with this concerning development.”

Back in November 2024, Anderson was ordered to apologise for breaching House of Commons anti-bullying rules by swearing at a parliamentary security guard.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward