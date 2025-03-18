Reform UK’s latest recruit shared Tommy Robinson video and questioned female police

The latest incident once more shows the type of candidates Reform attracts.

Reform UK is continuing to hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons, after it was revealed that one of the party’s latest recruits, unveiled by Farage on Monday as a prized defector, shared a Tommy Robinson video and questioned whether some women should be police officers.

On Monday, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage welcomed 29 councillors who have defected to his party in recent weeks from parties including the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats.

At a press conference in Westminster, Farage said the defections demonstrated how his party was “broadening and deepening”.

Yet among its latest recruits is Stuart Davies, who, the Mirror have revealed, posted a clip by far-right thug Tommy Robinson. Mr Davies, from North Somerset, also shared a post praising Elon Musk for paying Robinson’s legal fees, and said a documentary made by the former EDL founder “needs to be seen”.

He also posted that he agreed “to some extent” with a post saying women “should not be policemen.”

The latest incident once more shows the type of candidates Reform attracts.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward