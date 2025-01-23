Suella Braverman says Tories should team up with Reform and copy Trump

Braverman thinks the UK should withdraw from the WHO and the Paris agreement

The former Tory home secretary has said the Tories and Reform UK should form a pact, just days after she refused to rule out defecting to Reform.

Speaking from Washington following Donald Trump’s inauguration, Suella Braverman said there is no room for two conservative parties in British politics and that she likes Nigel Farage.

Braverman also praised the “raw and unfiltered conservatism” of Trump’s administration, and said the Tories should emulate his success at making the “unsayable mainstream”.

In an interview with the Telegraph, Braverman spoke of a Tories-Reform pact, stating: “I don’t know what the precise form looks like – whether that is a merger, whether that is a coalition, whether that is a supply and confidence agreement, whether that is a non-aggression pact.

“I don’t know what it looks like. In general, I am in favour of unifying the right.”

She also mentioned several Reform policies she was happy to support, including leaving the European Convention on Human Rights and a “very, very, very low and robust approach to migration”.

On the executive orders Trump signed during his inauguration ceremony, Braverman said she agreed with his decision to pull the US out of the World Health Organisation (WHO) adding, “I think it’s something the UK should do”.

Braverman said she has always been “sceptical” of the Paris agreement and the net zero agenda. She said the UK should follow Trump’s lead and withdraw from the Paris Agreement.

She also said that Trump’s declaration that “there are only two genders” is an example of where the UK can learn from the ‘Make America Great Again’ movement.

In a video on X, Braverman said she had enjoyed watching Trump’s inauguration with ‘friends’ from the Heritage Foundation, the far-right organisation behind Project 2025, an initiative aimed at helping Trump to get re-elected for a second term.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward