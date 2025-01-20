Suella Braverman and Laurence Fox filmed heading to Trump’s swearing-in

Braverman was filmed by Channel 4 News wearing a Make America Great Again hat as she landed in the U.S. ahead of the swearing in ceremony.
Former Tory Home Secretary Suella Braverman and right-wing activist Laurence Fox are among those who have gone to the U.S. for Donald Trump’s inauguration.
The far-right Republican is due to be sworn in as the 47th president later today, after running a divisive campaign based on lies and the politics of division, and right-wingers in the UK are heading over to celebrate.
Braverman was filmed by Channel 4 News wearing a Make America Great Again hat as she landed in the U.S. ahead of the swearing in ceremony.
Actor and right-wing activist Laurence Fox could also be seen in the background as Braverman spoke to journalists.
Asked why it was important for her to be in the U.S., Braverman replied: “I’ve got the Make America Great Again hat. Listen, it’s a great honour to be here, I’m very grateful for the invitation for the inauguration.”
Asked if she had been invited by Trump, she replied: “I’m very much looking forward to attending the rally tomorrow.”
When it was pointed out that she was there with Laurence Fox too, Braverman said: “We happened to be on the same flight.”
Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward
