Liverpool FC fans reject rumoured Musk takeover – ‘he’ll ruin us’

What would Bill Shankly do?

Liverpool FC supporters aren’t mincing their words about Elon Musk – the world’s richest man – potentially taking over their club.

As Liverpool is widely considered one of the world’s most left-wing football clubs, it’s not surprising that fury is being vented over the prospect of a “hyper-capitalist clown” – as Nigerian-American political strategist Akin Olla described him – buying the club.

The club’s socialist core goes back to Bill Shankly, Liverpool’s legendary manager from 1959 to 1974. Shankly believed in collective effort, fairness, and humanity. As his famous quote summed up:

“The socialism I believe in isn’t really politics. It is a way of living. It is humanity. I believe the only way to live and to be truly successful is by collective effort, with everyone working for each other, everyone helping each other, and everyone having a share of the rewards at the end of the day. That might be asking a lot, but it’s the way I see football and the way I see life.”

In an interview with the Spanish newspaper El Pais in 2019, the club’s then chief executive Peter Moore said that when the club discusses business, they ask: “What would Shankly have done? What would Bill have said in this situation?”’

A mural in Anfield exemplifies the club’s socialist values and working-class roots.

“I’m just a normal working lad from Liverpool whose dream has come true,” it reads, alongside an image of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is actively involved with foodbanks and supporting the struggles of the working-class community.

It stands to reason therefore that Liverpool FC supporters weren’t going to let this one lie – the prospect of Elon Musk buying the club.

MAGA (Make America Great Again) mania in Britain reached new heights when the father of the world’s richest man claimed his son is considering a Liverpool FC takeover.

Errol Musk triggered the panic when revealing his family’s apparent long history with the city.

Talking to Times Radio, he said his son is “obviously” keen on buying Liverpool from Fenway Sports Group (FSG), the US multinational which has owned the club since 2010.

“His grandmother was born in Liverpool, and we have relatives in Liverpool, and we were fortunate to know quite a few of the Beatles because they grew up with some of my family. So, we are attached to Liverpool you know.”

Liverpool fans have different thoughts about it.

Reacting to Erroy’s comments, Liverpool Echo readers didn’t hold back. One reader wrote:

“We don’t need Elon Musk to buy Liverpool FC, he’ll ruin us. He’s got too much baggage and it’s all about him. The club will be in his shadow, I’d rather have FSG, and I don’t like them. We’ll lose our integrity and go downhill, he’s not well-liked.”

Another remarked: “I wouldn’t want him anywhere near our club, people talk about FSG not spending money, but you can’t spend money you haven’t got, or you’ll end up like City.”

Another wrote: “Walk on and on and on and on, and don’t stop till you’re as far away from Anfield as possible!”

Writer and presenter James Martin made its views clear on Liverpool.com, arguing that Musk would be a “nightmare at Anfield.”

“Quite simply, Musk and Liverpool are a fundamental clash of ideologies. FSG are clearly ultra-capitalists, so there’s no point pretending they have always been perfectly aligned with the club and the city, but the South African billionaire would be on another level entirely,” he wrote.

Martin also acknowledged that FSG does well in hiring experts.

“From Jurgen Klopp to Michael Edwards, the Americans have picked the best people and broadly let them get on with their jobs.”

But he warned how Musk loves to take control, noting how one of his first actions when he bought Twitter was to slash the workforce by 80 percent and introduce a “verification” system that allows users to pay to amplify themselves, noting how engagements with Musk’s own tweets have more than doubled over the past year.

“Before you know it, Musk would be managing the team himself. If there’s one thing the UK has been reminded of in the last few weeks, it’s that the billionaire loves to talk about things he doesn’t understand, which would not bode well in the slightest,” Martin added.

Sham Jivani, a Liverpool FC fan for over 50 years, was blunt about a Musk takeover:

“I’d stop supporting them,” he told LFF.

Image credit: Liverpool Zone – X screen grab