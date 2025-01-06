How progressives reacted to Elon Musk turning on Nigel Farage

'Well, that was fast. How’s riding the tiger, Nigel?'

Only last month, Farage, the leader of Reform UK who has been desperate to secure the support of Elon Musk, was boasting about how successful their meeting had been amid reports that the owner of X was considering making a huge donation to Reform.

However, yesterday Musk turned on Farage, claiming that the MP for Clacton does not have what it takes to be leader of Reform UK.

The pair have had a disagreement over the far-right former leader of the English Defence League, Tommy Robinson. Musk has called for Robinson’s release in a number of posts in recent days, while Farage has condemned Robinson, telling GB News that Mr Musk “sees Robinson as one of these people that fought against the grooming gangs”.

“But of course the truth is Tommy Robinson’s in prison not for that, but for contempt of court,” he said.

Farage added: “We’re a political party aiming to win the next general election. He’s not what we need.”

Many couldn’t quite believe how quickly the relationship between the two has deteriorated.

The Daily Mirror’s Associate Editor Kevin Maguire posted on X: “Doctor! My sides hurt from laughing.

“Elon Musk says Nigel Farage must go hours after Reform boss calls him a ‘hero.”

British-American journalist Mehdi Hasan posted on X: “Wow. Musk just turned on Farage over Tommy Robinson. Imagine living in a world where even Nigel Farage has more principles and common sense than Elon Musk. That’s just how far right Musk has gone.”

Political editor of the New European, James Ball, shared the news with the words: “Hahahaahah, well, that was fast. How’s riding the tiger, Nigel?”

Labour MP Diane Abbott posted the story on X with the words: “When thieves fall out…”

Nick Lowles from anti-extremism group Hope not Hate, reacted to Musk’s dumping of Farage by asking: “How long before @elonmusk begins funding a new Tommy Robinson led party???”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward