Former Tory MP Jonathan Gullis complains he still can’t find a job after voters dumped him

'I would have a little sympathy if he didn't vote against feeding hungry school children'

Former Tory MP Jonathan Gullis has once again been complaining that he’s been unable to get a job after losing his seat in the general election.

Gullis lost his seat of Stoke-on-Trent North after just one term in office. The former deputy Tory chairman is no stranger to controversy and was previously pictured campaigning with a convicted heroin dealer.

Following his loss in the general election last year, Gullis complained that he had not been able to secure a job, blaming ‘woke teachers’ after being rejected for teaching posts.

Now he’s told LBC that he’s still struggling to secure employment. He told Iain Dale: “What I wasn’t mentally prepared for was just how difficult it was going to be to even get an interview in some cases in the workplace.”

Gullis said he had engaged in some consultancy and freelance work but that he had failed to secure anything permanent.

There was little sympathy online for Gullis. One user wrote on X: “Jonathan Gullis is complaining about how he still can’t get a job. I would have a little sympathy if he didn’t vote against feeding hungry school children. He even went after Marcus Rashford when he stepped up”.

Another added: “Jonathan Gullis was on my radio just now, talking about how difficult it is to get a job. The problem for Gullis is that over the time he was an MP, he showed the nation who he is, he came across as rude, entitled, cruel and arrogant. Who would want to employ him?”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward