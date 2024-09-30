Former Tory MP Jonathan Gullis says he can’t get a job after losing election because of his views

Gullis is blaming 'woke teachers'

Former Tory MP Jonathan Gullis says that he’s been unable to get a job after losing his seat in the general election, blaming ‘woke teachers’ after being rejected for teaching posts.

Gullis, who is no stranger to controversy and was previously pictured campaigning with a convicted heroin dealer, spoke to Times Radio earlier today about his career prospects after being dumped by the voters of Stoke-on-Trent North.

The former Tory MP told Hugo Rifkind that he hasn’t been able to get a job since leaving politics, and that schools do not want to interview him because he used to represent the Conservative Party.

He said: “It’s nearly three months now and I’m still without a job, right? And that’s scary. I’m a father of a four-year-old and a two-year-old. I’ve got a wife who’s extremely supportive. I was a teacher before and I’ve applied for a few jobs and sadly not even had an interview yet. So actually, I think the days when being an ex-MP was something that was wanted or desired is no longer. I think we’re now seen as a problem. And so that’s a challenge.”

Rifkind asked: “Do you think there is a problem in the teaching profession that it specifically goes against you that you were Conservative?”

Gullis said: “I’ll be perfectly frank with you when I entered teaching it was always slightly more center-left leaning but I always felt that it was fair. When I left the profession to enter Parliament I felt that being a conservative was something that was treated with disdain, and I do think there are a lot of schools that will see who I used to represent, and maybe my views which they may not like, and because of that – not because of what I can do as a teacher – but because of that I won’t even be given an interview.”

Before entering politics, Gullis was a teacher for seven years and rose to become head-of-year at a school near Birmingham before being elected as an MP for Stoke-on-Trent.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward