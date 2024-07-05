BREAKING: Tory Jonathan Gullis loses his seat, much to the delight of many

Many are glad to see the back of him...

Jonathan Gullis

Tory MP Jonathan Gullis has lost his seat in Stoke-On-Trent North to Labour’s David Williams.

 Williams secured 14,979 votes while Gullis secured 9,497. 

