Footage shows senior Tories laughing at Nazi jokes at private members club event

“This is who the Conservatives are now. Churchill must be spinning in his grave.”

Disturbing footage has emerged showing senior Tories at a private member’s club laughing at Nazi jokes with the host singing “we’re all racist now”.

The clip, which has drawn much condemnation, was obtained by the London Economic and was from a dinner hosted by right-wing media outlet Guido Fawkes at the Carlton Club in London which was attended by former prime minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, ex-PM Liz Truss, former cabinet secretary Robert Jenrick and Reform MP Lee Anderson among others.

In the clip, comic Dominic Frisby can be heard singing: “We’ve lost our way, long past our best. So I suggest maybe we should have let the Nazis win.”

https://x.com/LondonEconomic/status/1875102696560312517

The crowd can be heard laughing, Frisby then went on to say: “They wouldn’t have stood for the state that we’re now in. The roads would be fine, the trains on time, we’d all have second language.”

Reacting to the clip, one social media user wrote: “If you ever wondered what Nigel Farage, Boris & Liz Truss do in private here they are laughing along with a “comic” chanting “We’re all racist now” & “we should have let the Nazis win” just after Truss & Boris had laid wreaths at Cenotaph in memory of those who fought the Nazis.”

Another added: “This is who the @conservatives are now. Churchill must be spinning in his grave.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward